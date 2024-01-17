Fighting Games Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7.61 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fighting Games Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Fighting Games Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Fighting Games Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of Fighting Games Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global fighting games market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.61 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.69 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Fighting Games Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Capcom, Bandai Namco Entertainment, NetherRealm Studios, SNK Corporation, Arc System Works, Nintendo, Sega, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft, Arika, Atlus, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Valve Corporation, Guilty Gear, THQ Nordic, Konami, 505 Games and others.

Recent Developments:

07 December 2023 – Game developer and publisher Arc System Works and game developer Aquria announced that they have formed a capital alliance. The tie-up is intended to bolster Arc System Works' development capabilities by leveraging Aquria's experience.

11 December 2023 - The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) and Microsoft Corp. announced the formation of a new partnership to create an open dialogue to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) must anticipate the needs of workers and include their voices in its development and implementation. This partnership is the first of its kind between a labor organization and a technology company to focus on AI.

What`s New for 2024?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Fighting Games Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Fighting Games Market Report

Fighting Games Market by Type

2D Fighting Games

3D Fighting Games

Fighting Games Market by Application

PC

Mobile

Tablet

Gaming Console

Fighting Games Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

With a dominant 35% of the fighting game market, Asia Pacific continues to keep its ground. This supremacy is ascribed to the region's deeply ingrained gaming culture as well as the passionate competitive gaming participation of nations like South Korea and Japan. The region is becoming more and more well-known due to the strong esports ecosystem, which includes significant leagues and events. Furthermore, Asia Pacific remains a major centre for fighting game development and consumption because to the vast and varied player base and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies. The region's ongoing dominance highlights how crucial a part it played in forming the fighting games industry's worldwide landscape and highlights how important it is as the main market driver and trendsetter.

Europe asserts itself as a formidable player in the fighting games market, securing the position of the second-largest stakeholder. The region's gaming community, marked by a diverse and enthusiastic player base, contributes to this significant presence. European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, exhibit a robust interest in competitive gaming, fueling the demand for high-quality fighting games. The region's well-established esports scene and the popularity of gaming events further solidify its standing. With a combination of technological infrastructure, cultural appreciation for gaming, and a growing esports landscape, Europe continues to be a key market influencing the global trajectory of the fighting games industry.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

Chapter Outline of Fighting Games Market:

- Fighting Games Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Fighting Games Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Fighting Games Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Fighting Games Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Fighting Games Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Fighting Games Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Fighting Games Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Fighting Games Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Fighting Games Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Fighting Games Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

