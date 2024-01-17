Ram Mandir: 11 Actors Who Played Lord Ram On Screen

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jr NTR to Prabhas to Gurmeet Choudhary to Nandamuri Balakrishna and more, here's a list of actors who became national icons for playing Lord Ram in movies and television shows.



Superstar Prabhas is all set to be seen as Lord Ram in Om Raut's 'Adipurush'.



TV star Piyush Sahadev played Lord Ram in the popular TV soap 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev'.



In 2008, actor Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram in 'Ramayan'., the serial aired on NDTV Imagine.

Actor Ashish Sharma played Lord Ram in the TV series 'Siya Ke Ram'



TV star Arun Govil earned love, acknowledgement and positive responses as Lord Ram in 'Ramayan'.



Popular Bollywood actor Jeetendra starred as Lord Ram in 1997 and released the Hindi mythological film 'Lav Kush'.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen as Lord Rama in the Telugu mythological film 'Sri Rama Rajyam', released in 2011.



In 2015, the serial Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan aired on Sony TV. Actor Gagan Malik portrayed the role of Lord Ram.

Jr NTR played Lord Ram in the 1997 Telugu film 'Bala Ramayanam'. It won a national award for Best Children's Film.



Telugu star Jr NTR donned the avatar of Lord Ram in many films, like 'Lava Kusha', 'Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham' and others.



Sampoorna Ramayanam, released in 1972, starred Sobhan Babu and showed him essaying the role of Lord Ram.

