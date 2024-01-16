Afghan MMA Fighter Defeats French Opponent

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan free fighter, Farid Besharat, achieved a remarkable victory over his French opponent in a recent match organized by the World Free Fight Federation (WFFF) in Las Vegas, USA, on January 13th.

The unexpected victory took place in the 61kg weight class, where Farid Besharat faced off against Taylor Lapilus, a French athlete, in three rounds of combat.

Farid Besharat's impressive performance secured his victory in the match, making him the triumphant fighter in the cage, despite facing an opponent with a record of 19 wins and 3 losses.

In contrast, Farid Besharat, hailing from Afghanistan, maintained his undefeated record with 11 wins and no losses before this match.

This victory against Taylor Lapilus marked Farid Besharat's 12th consecutive win without a single defeat in his career.

The match was a testament to Farid Besharat's skill and determination, as he overcame a seasoned French opponent on an international stage.

Farid Besharat's success has made him a rising star in the world of Free Fight, and he continues to inspire Afghan athletes and free fight enthusiasts worldwide.

