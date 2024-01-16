'Czech President's Visit Set To Further Bilateral Co-Operation'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Czech ambassador to Qatar Petr Chalupecky has hailed President Petr Pavel's visit to Doha as an important step towards further deepening bilateral political, economic and social relations between the two countries.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ambassador said the visit would cover bilateral relations, including economic and trade opportunities, and ways to enhance and develop them in a way that serves the two countries' interests. He added that last year's inauguration of a Qatari embassy in Prague was another milestone in constructing a strong and lasting partnership between the two countries.

The ambassador highlighted the keenness of the leaders of both countries to exchange views on many regional and global issues, and explore new ways to achieve peace and security in crisis-hit areas, with instability directly affecting both the Gulf region and Europe.

He added that Qatar's huge mediation experience, combined with the Czech Republic's powerful position within the European Union (EU) and Nato, would serve as a useful kickstart to reach just and sustainable solutions to regional and global crises.

