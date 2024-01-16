Qatar, Czech Republic Seek To Widen Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar ambassador to the Czech Republic Nasser bin Ibrahim al-Lingawi has hailed President Petr Pavel's state visit to Doha as an important milestone to strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations, and ramp up co-operation. In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ambassador said Wednesday's talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President Pavel would discuss ways to enhance multi-field bilateral relations.

Highlighting the two countries keenness to strengthen relations and build bridges of co-operation in various fields, he said both parties established friendly and promising relations in 1993 through non-resident embassies, before making a diplomatic breakthrough with both countries opening their permanent embassies. Al-Lingawi added that Qatar and the Czech Republic seek to elevate the trade exchange volume between them.

Highlighting the Czech Republics stance on the State of Qatar's mediation and conflict resolution efforts through peaceful means and negotiations, and their impacts on world peace and security, he said the Czech Republic hailed Qatar's great efforts for stability in the region, welcoming its mediation to bring back those stranded in Afghanistan and extending thanks to its fruitful joint mediation efforts, which resulted in reaching a humanitarian truce agreement and releasing several hostages in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

