End Gaza War To Defuse Tension In The Region: PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday that the situation in the Red Sea is very dangerous, because it affects the entire world. He stressed that the military option will not resolve the current crisis in the Red Sea.

HE the prime minister called for searching for ways to quickly end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip. He expressed Qatar's belief that defusing the conflict in Gaza will stop escalation on other fronts.

HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani stressed the need to bring back discussions to a two-state solution.

He called for focusing on resolving the most important conflict, the war in Gaza, instead of focusing on small crises.

He said that alternative routes to the Red Sea are less efficient, and that any solution that does not address the war in Gaza are temporary.

HE Sheikh Mohamed pointed out that many countries do not believe in the feasibility of reconstruction in Gaza in light of the Israeli destruction that the Strip witnesses at short intervals.

HE the prime minister said that the Arabs proposed solutions and initiatives, but the Israelis rejected them, and stressed that not giving the Palestinians their due rights and replacing that with normalisation does not solve the matter.

He pointed out that the situation in the West Bank is equally bad, noting that despite this,“we do not see a real reaction from the international community.”

He stressed that Iran and the Gulf states are neighbours and if Iran and the countries of the region reach a co-operation agreement, this will have an impact on the security of the region.

Dr. Majid al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the continuation of joint mediation efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.

