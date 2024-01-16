Qatari Mediation Succeeds In Reaching Agreement Between Israel And Hamas To Send Medications And Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced the success of a Qatari mediation, in cooperation with the friendly French Republic, in reaching an agreement between Israel and (Hamas), where medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza.

The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained, in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the medications and aid will leave Doha tomorrow to the city of Al Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on board two Qatari Armed Forces aircrafts, in preparation for their transport into the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Al Ansari stressed the continuation of efforts with regional and international partners during, particularly in humanitarian issues and medical evacuation, within the framework of Qatari efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.