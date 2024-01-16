Two Important Bases Of“Terrorist Group” Destroyed In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 17 (NNN-TASNIM) - Two important bases of the Jaish al-Zulm“terrorist group” in Pakistan were destroyed, in missile and drone strikes, yesterday.

The report said, the targeted bases were located in a region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) in Pakistan's Balochistan province,“which is home to one of the largest bases of the Jaish al-Zulm.”

The report did not specify who had launched the attacks, but said, additional information would be released in forthcoming updates.

In a statement dated Jan 17 (today), the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that, two children were killed and three girls were injured in the country, due to Iran's violation of Pakistan's airspace.

Pakistan strongly condemned the“unprovoked violation” of its airspace by Iran, the ministry said, adding that, the violation of its sovereignty is“completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.”– NNN-TASNIM

