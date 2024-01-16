Saudi Beats Oman 2-1 In AFC Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia defeated Oman on Tuesday 2-1, in the sixth group of the 18th edition of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, hosted in Qatar.

In the first half, the Oman team was able to lead the score from a penalty kick at the 14th minute.

In the second half, the Saudi team regrouped and succeeded in equalizing at the 78th minute, and at stoppage time, they scored the winning goal. (end)

