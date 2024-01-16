Kuwait Wins Six Medals In Arab Fencing Games For Juniors In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's fencing team won six medals in Arab Fencing tournament, which kicked off Tuesday and last until February 25th.

The Kuwaiti team won two gold medals, one in the fluorescent weapon category, and another in the Epee weapon.

The team also won two Silver medals in the fluorescent weapon category, and one last Bronze medal in the Sabre weapon category. (end)

