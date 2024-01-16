Majesty Yachts Appointed Official Gold Sponsor For The Globe Soccer Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The shipyard will be hosting a“Breakfast of Champions” on board its Majesty 100 vessel.

Dubai– Gulf Craft, the leading manufacturer of luxury yachts, superyachts and mega yachts in the Middle East and Asia, and its luxury superyacht brand, Majesty Yachts are pleased to announce its distinguished role as the Official Yacht Sponsor for the 14th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards. This highly anticipated event is set to unfold at the awe-inspiring Atlantis, The Palm on January 19th, 2024.

In continuation of the pursuit of excellence, Majesty Yachts will host the exclusive“Breakfast of Champions” on January 20th, gathering around 20 football legends and football managers aboard one of its signature vessels, the Majesty 100. The globally acclaimed superyacht features a distinctive enclosed sky lounge, efficient propulsion, lavish interiors, and spacious lounging areas, defining a new standard in luxury yachting. The“Breakfast of Champions” aboard the Majesty 100, guarantees an exceptional experience for the attending football stars.

Speaking on the announcement, Chief Commercial Officer for Gulf Craft, Lee Oldroyd said:“Majesty Yachts is thrilled to sponsor the 14th Globe Soccer Awards. This partnership underscores the shipyard's commitment to blending luxury yachting with sports, creating an exceptional fusion of elegance and athletic excitement. The 'Breakfast of Champions' aboard the Majesty 100 symbolizes our commitment to crafting extraordinary experiences and serves as a great opportunity to showcase the excellence in our work.”

One of the world's leading celebrations of international football excellence, the 14th edition of the star-studded Globe Soccer Awards will feature a gathering of football stars from both the past and present.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world's only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world's largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: The flagship Majesty yachts; Nomad explorer yachts; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world's first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.