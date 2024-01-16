Knockout Chaos: Anthony Joshua And Francis Ngannouto To Meet At Riyadh Season

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

Anthony Joshua, the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, and Francis Ngannou, the mixed martial arts champion, will square off in \"Knockout Chaos\" on March 8 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh within Riyadh Season events.\r

\r

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Advisor Turki Al AL-Sheikh confirmed.\r

\r

According to Al AL-Sheikh, this eagerly anticipated match is one of the key events of Riyadh Season; it is expected to attract international champions from a globally popular sport.\r

\r

On the undercard of the event, China's Zhang Zhilei, the WBO interim world champion, will defend his title against former champion Joseph Parker. Also, WBC featherweight boxer Rey Vargas of Mexico will be defending his championship against Nick Ball of Liverpool.

MENAFN16012024007116015312ID1107729303