Cutting-Edge Trends In Data-Driven Video Technology Unveiled At Intersec 2024 By Milestone Systems

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Intersec 2024, the renowned International Exhibition for Security, Emergency Services, Safety, Policing, and Cybersecurity, is preparing to welcome global companies presenting innovative tech-driven solutions for emerging data challenges. Among the top exhibitors, Milestone Systems, the primary open-platform video management software provider in the Middle East, will showcase its latest advancements in data-driven video technology solutions at this year's event.

Milestone Systems aims to elucidate how these innovations benefit end-users in the security sector and beyond. As the security industry in the region undergoes rapid changes, Milestone Systems remains committed to leading the charge in facilitating safer and more efficient environments using cutting-edge technology. Building on the successes of Intersec 2023, Milestone Systems and its partners are geared up to unveil research-backed smart solutions aligned with the region's evolving needs.

In their anticipation of industry growth, Milestone Systems has highlighted two pivotal trends shaping the data-driven video technology space:

Trend 1: Synthetic Data:

Video analytics software relies heavily on accurately labelled training data for interpreting video scenes. However, biased or inadequately labelled data can compromise software effectiveness and ethicality. Synthetic Data, artificially generated rather than obtained from real-world sources, emerges as a promising solution to tackle bias issues. By introducing diversity into training data, Synthetic Data effectively mitigates bias and ensures precise labelling from its inception, avoiding inaccuracies from human error in manual labelling. Moreover, it safeguards individual privacy and addresses consent-related concerns by using accurate consumer information with permission or compensation.

Trend 2: Responsible Technology:

As AI powers the shift in video surveillance towards actionable insights, Responsible Technology takes centre stage in 2024 and beyond. The upcoming generation emphasises responsible innovation, considering the speed of innovation and its ethical implications. Tech companies must integrate Responsible Technology principles into their development, sales, and customer usage practices. A 2023 global survey of 150 technology decision-makers revealed that the majority (85%) expect responsible AI, video analytics, and surveillance practices as a prerequisite for engaging with tech vendors in the future. Reliable Technology is becoming a critical priority and an essential business requirement, set to be a“license to operate” in the next three to five years.

While data-driven video technology continues to shape the security industry's roadmap, it emphasises the human element, positioning people at the heart of the solution. Software is a peripheral tool for monitoring and analysing video scenes, while human intervention as 'human-in-the-loop' verifies analysis and makes informed decisions. Human oversight and expertise maximise the value of AI-driven security solutions, reinforcing the goal of creating a safer world.

The convergence of AI and human expertise in video surveillance is poised to revolutionise safety and security. Embracing data-driven video technology and its strategic evolution is crucial in preparing for imminent AI-driven trends in 2024 and beyond.

About Milestone Systems:

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group.