Miguel Santiago

Dr. Santiago-Cruz is a neurology resident physician within the Department of Neurology & Rehabilitation at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. His area of expertise lies in diagnosing, treating, and managing disorders related to the brain and nervous system, including migraines, strokes, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and sleep disorders.

In 2013, Dr. Santiago-Cruz graduated with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego. He then went on to earn his Medical Degree from the Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine in Bayamon, Puerto Rico in 2020.

Currently, Dr. Santiago-Cruz is enrolled in a rigorous neurology residency program at the renowned University of Illinois Hospital, which he is scheduled to complete in 2024. After that, he intends to pursue a fellowship in neuro-ophthalmology to further his academic career

Staying abreast of the latest developments in neurological research and therapies, Dr. Santiago-Cruz is an active member of the American Academy of Neurology, the American Medical Association, and the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society.

Engaging in various charitable and philanthropic endeavors, Dr. Santiago-Cruz has been involved in post-hurricane Maria community intervention initiatives, such as Medicina Urbana in multiple locations and Clinicas Padre Venard in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Additionally, he contributed as an interpreter for the Student-Run Free Clinic Project in San Diego, California.

Contributing to meaningful projects and making a positive impact, Dr. Santiago-Cruz participated in Alternative Breaks in Ecuador and Bali, Indonesia. His commitment to global health led him to join the Global Health Brigades in Honduras, furthering his dedication to making a difference in communities around the world through these diverse and impactful initiatives.

On a more personal note, Dr. Santiago-Cruz speaks English, Spanish, and French.

