Elton John To Auction Personal Items From His Former Penthouse In Atlanta

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Items from Elton John's Goodbye Peachtree Road collection will be auctioned at Christie's, Azernews reports with reference to Bloomberg.

The world-famous 76-year-old musician, who sold his penthouse in Atlanta last year, is auctioning off a large number of items, including a custom-made painting by English artist Damien Hirst, an 18th-century suit created by Sandy Powell and a pair of silver leather shoes with the letters E and J on the sides.

The auction participants will be offered 900 lots with a total value of more than 10 million dollars.

According to Christie's, the auction will be held from February 9 to 21, at the same time a souvenir shop will be opened, which will feature glasses, clothes, vinyl records and accessories by Elton John.