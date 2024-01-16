Elton John To Auction Personal Items From His Former Penthouse In Atlanta

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Items from Elton John's Goodbye Peachtree Road collection will
be auctioned at Christie's, Azernews reports with
reference to Bloomberg.
The world-famous 76-year-old musician, who sold his penthouse in
Atlanta last year, is auctioning off a large number of items,
including a custom-made painting by English artist Damien Hirst, an
18th-century suit created by Sandy Powell and a pair of silver
leather shoes with the letters E and J on the sides.
The auction participants will be offered 900 lots with a total
value of more than 10 million dollars.
According to Christie's, the auction will be held from February
9 to 21, at the same time a souvenir shop will be opened, which
will feature glasses, clothes, vinyl records and accessories by
Elton John.
