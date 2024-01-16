Winners Of 2023 Emmy Awards Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 75th annual Emmy Awards ceremony of the United States
Television Academy was held in Los Angeles. The event was
originally scheduled to take place in September last year, but it
was postponed due to strikes in Hollywood, Azernews reports.
Six Emmy statuettes were won by The Heirs, including as the best
drama series. Awards were given to Kieran Culkin (best dramatic
actor), Sarah Snook (best dramatic actress) and Matthew McFadyen
(best supporting actor in a drama), who played in it, the series
was also awarded for best screenplay and best director.
The Bear was recognized as the best comedy series, and the
project also received six Emmys. Jeremy Allen White was announced
as the best actor in a comedy, and Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bakrak
received awards for supporting roles.
Five awards went to the mini-series "Squabble". The Emmy Award
was given to the main actors Stephen Yong and Eli Wong, and the
creator of the project Lee Sung Jin left with statuettes for the
script and direction.
"White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Best
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Quinta Brunson won Best
Actress in a Comedy Series ("Abbott Elementary School"). Nisi Nash
("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story") was awarded for her
supporting role in the miniseries.
