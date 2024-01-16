Scores Of Colonists' Attack, Smash Windows Of Palestinian Vehicles North Of Ramallah

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /



Scores of armed Israeli colonists attacked after midnight on Monday the vehicles of Palestinian civilians in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, according to local sources.

A group of armed colonists attacked Palestinian vehicles in the town of Sinjil and smashed the windows of several cars.

Earlier on Monday evening, colonists attacked Palestinian vehicles at the Oyoun al-Haramiyeh crossroad, north of Ramallah.

Although common, colonists' attacks and violence against Palestinians have significantly escalated since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, driven by many Israeli officials' statements inciting violence and hatred.