From Amherd To Zelensky: 48 Hectic Hours In The Life Of The Swiss President

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss defence minister has held the largely ceremonial position of Swiss president , which rotates among the seven government ministers every year, since January 1. The new president always has about a fortnight before the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the mountain resort of Davos, in eastern Switzerland.

This year, however, the stars aligned and three of Switzerland's most important diplomatic dossiers – relations with Ukraine, China and the EU – all descended on Switzerland on the same day. Thanks to smooth preparation, it has so far been smiles and positive comments all round.

Amherd will shake hundreds if not thousands of hands this weekExternal link but she got some good practice on January 10, when she hosted the traditional New Year's reception in Bern for the many foreign ambassadors to Switzerland.