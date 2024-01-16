Passing The 'Torch' To The Next Generation Of Tradesworkers

(MENAFN- 3BL) What do you do when it's time to pass the welding torch, so to speak?

As in, the equipment itself?

While a secondhand sale is certainly an option, Enbridge facility employees along our T-South Pipeline had other ideas for their spring cleaning findings this year. Based in Hope, BC, the employees donated two portable welding units, as well as welding rods and decommissioned engine starters, to nearby Boston Bar Elementary-Secondary and Hope Secondary schools.

“Having students work on and learn from modern equipment allows for greater exposure to the metal industry,” says Karl Koslowsky, Vice Principal of Hope Secondary.“It gives students an opportunity to picture themselves in one of many career paths in the field.”

The local schools have metal and welding programs, though their budget for shop materials is limited. In the past two years, Boston Bar hired a shop teacher to meet demand for the program, but equipment is key in order to deliver the class.

“This donation means that students have access to more current industry standard equipment-we'll ultimately be able to increase the capacity of the program,” says Koslowsky.

After a long, successful career in the field, the welding units have been given a second life in education. Enbridge employees recognized that rather than disposal of the equipment, it might be put to good use by the schools and students.

“The donated welders do require maintenance, and although the starters are old, it's a good opportunity for students have something to take apart to really see how it works,” says Marcio Nietzke, an Enbridge station operator along the T-South pipeline.

“If we were able to make this donation, we figured: Why not do something good for the students in our community?'”

Our donation of those two portable welding units to nearby schools was made as part of our commitment to the communities near our operations . The units, valued at a combined $8,000, are being used in the school welding programs for a variety of uses, including fabrication and even art purposes.

A careers class from Hope Secondary school had a tour of Enbridge's Compressor Station 8B, located near Hope, earlier this year. Employees delivered presentations and answered questions about the welding industry-job opportunities from trades to management, health and safety, and HR.

For Hope Secondary, this investment and donation represent meaningful support for the welding and metal industry, a sector where Koslowsky says machinists and programmers are in need.

“Busy hands are engaged hands,” he says.“The more students we can have participating, the better the program and the more enthusiastic the learner.”