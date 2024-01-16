Prime Minister Meets German Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Annalena Baerbock, on the sidelines of the fifty-fourth meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed, especially in the fields of defence, energy and health, in addition to the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
MENAFN16012024000063011010ID1107728555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.