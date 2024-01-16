Prime Minister Meets German Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Annalena Baerbock, on the sidelines of the fifty-fourth meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed, especially in the fields of defence, energy and health, in addition to the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.