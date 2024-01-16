Amazon Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amazon - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into Amazon's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated

ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Amazon Inc (Amazon) is an online retailer and web services provider. The company retails a variety of products including apparel, auto & industrial items, beauty & health products, electronics, groceries, books, games, jewelry, kids and baby products, movies, music, sports goods, toys, and tools among others through online platforms and brick-and-mortar stores. The company's platforms are also used by various third parties for selling their goods.

Scope



Amazon is one of the first retail companies in the world to use artificial intelligence (AI) and its subset - machine learning (ML) - to suggest products to customers. The Amazon recommendation engine, Amazon Go Store, and Alexa - the three most popular Amazon products - are powered by AI and ML. The company follows a unique AI strategy called the flywheel approach to ensure that AI and ML-based innovations and insights are not confined to just one department but are shared among departments across the organization.

Amazon developed and deployed a data lake called Galaxy data lake to store, govern, discover, and share enterprise-wide data. By storing enterprise-wide data in open standards-based data formats, the data lake allows Amazon to use a variety of data analytics tools to quickly draw insights and make informed business decisions at the company-wide level. Amazon uses a variety a robots to optimize its warehouse and supply chain operations. In 2022, the company launched Proteus, an autonomous mobile robot which quickly moves goods in a warehouse, and Cardinal, an AI-based robotic work cell that quickly sorts packages in a warehouse. In 2023, the company paired up Proteus and Cardinal in one of its fulfillment centers near Nashville, Tennessee, to test how they work in tandem on an outbound dock.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into Amazon's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Alexa Fund

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnerships and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Meta

Visa

Pine Labs

BillDesk

Volvo

General Motors

Halfords

Cybic

Cashify

Inpher

Hopscotch

FreshToHome

M1xchange

Smallcase

Tado

Conservation Labs

Fiddler AI

Symbl

Voiceflow Preemadonna

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets