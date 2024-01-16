ACT Capital Advisors Represents Geotech Drilling Services In Its Sale To Conetec Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd. ("Geotech"), was acquired by ConeTec Group ("ConeTec"), a Canada-based leader in site characterization services to the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, power, construction and environmental sectors worldwide.

Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada,

Geotech is a premier multi-discipline surface, marine and underground drilling and testing company that provides its clients with safe and efficient, high-quality geotechnical, environmental, and mineral exploration services. It is active in markets throughout North America and has previously completed projects in South America, Africa, and Greenland.

ConeTec and Geotech will combine their diverse range of drilling and testing capabilities to continue providing clients with safe, efficient, high quality geotechnical, environmental, and mineral exploration services. "We believe we are stronger together," stated Jamie Sharp, ConeTec Group's CEO. "Geotech is a first-in-class specialty drilling contractor, and its expertise and innovative solutions will increase ConeTec's collective capabilities across a broader region. We are excited about teaming up to better serve our clients throughout Canada and the world."

"Since our inception in 1996, Geotech Drilling has focused on providing industry-leading drilling services and on building a remarkable team. We recognize these same values in ConeTec, and we are excited to join forces," said Jody Lambert, Geotech's President. "Uniting the expertise and capabilities of our two organizations creates expanded opportunities to deliver truly exceptional site characterization services in the Canadian market and beyond."

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team consisted of Managing Director Matthew Latimer and Vice President Madison Brown. "This transaction represents a significant milestone in Geotech's evolution from a small, regional geotechnical driller to a recognized global expert in site characterization services," stated Latimer. "We are pleased we could assist Geotech, its management, and its owners in taking the next step in their journey. Together, ConeTec and Geotech are positioned to deliver superior services to their global customer base."

About Geotech Drilling Services



Established in 1996 in British Columbia, Canada,

Geotech Drilling Services has built a reputation for excellence through its unwavering commitment to the highest ethical business practices. The Company distinguishes itself by delivering cutting-edge drilling services and utilizing state-of-the-art equipment operated by highly skilled professionals. For more information, visit .

About ConeTec Group

ConeTec Group specializes in geotechnical, geoenvironmental, and geophysical site characterization and is a leader in site characterization services to the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, power, construction and environmental sectors worldwide. ConeTec Group is a division of Menard Group, a global provider of soil key soil investigation, improvement and remediation solutions. ConeTec's team of experts is dedicated to safe, high-quality ground investigations, with full-service resources spanning the globe. For more information, visit .

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier merger and acquisitions advisory firm representing lower-middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 37-year history of

dealmaking during which is has closed over 250+ transactions and unlocked over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit .

