Carolina De La Cuesta, MD, A Critical Care Medicine Specialist With Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach

A prominent critical care medicine specialist, Dr. De La Cuesta is the Chief of Critical Care Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach. She also serves as the Associate Program Director of the Pulmonary Critical Care Fellowship, Medical Director of the Surgical ICU, and Core Faculty in the Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine Residency Programs.

Back in 2000, she received her medical degree from the Universidad del Norte Faculty of Medicine in Colombia. Upon relocating to the United States, she completed her residency in internal medicine at the Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida in 2009. She then went on to complete two consecutive fellowships in infectious diseases and critical care medicine at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

With an unwavering commitment to her specialty, the doctor is board-certified in critical care medicine and infectious diseases by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Intensive care medicine, also called critical care medicine, is a medical specialty that deals with seriously or critically ill patients who have, are at risk of, or are recovering from conditions that may be life-threatening. Critical care medicine specialists (also called intensivists) are medical doctors who specialize in the care of people who are in an intensive care unit (ICU). In some areas, when a person is very ill and has to spend time in an ICU, he or she is cared for by a critical care medicine specialist.

