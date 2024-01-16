Apple surpasses Samsung in smartphone shipments for entire year

(MENAFN) For the first time in history, Apple has surpassed Samsung in smartphone shipments for an entire year, as reported by IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Although IDC acknowledges that its data is preliminary and subject to change, a second research agency, Canalys, also supports the claim of Apple securing the top spot for all of 2023.



According to IDC, Apple's total mobile shipments for the year reached 234.6 million, outpacing Samsung, which shipped 226.6 million smartphones. Following closely in the rankings are Xiaomi, Oppo, and Transsion, with 145.9 million, 103.1 million, and 94.9 million smartphones shipped, respectively.



This development marks a significant shift, with IDC noting that the last time Samsung did not lead the annual rankings was 13 years ago in 2010. At that time, Apple wasn't even among the top five smartphone manufacturers.



The 2010 rankings included Nokia in first place, Samsung in second, LG Electronics in third, ZTE in fourth, and Research in Motion (makers of BlackBerry devices) in fifth. This shift underscores the dynamic nature of the smartphone industry over the past decade, showcasing how companies' standings can evolve significantly over time.



“Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time ever,” stated IDC’s Worldwide Tracker crew research manager Nabila Popal.



“Apple’s ongoing success and resilience is in large part due to the increasing trend of premium devices, which now represent over 20% of the market, fueled by aggressive trade-in offers and interest-free financing plans,” he added.

