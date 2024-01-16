Vishay Precision Group Announces Date For Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that day (Wednesday, February 14, 2024) at 9:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time. To access the conference call, interested parties should call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 809176, or may access the live webcast by visiting the“Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at .

A webcast replay will be available for a limited time approximately one hour after the completion of the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +44 204 525 0658 and by using passcode 945428. The replay will also be available on the“Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at /events-and-presentations for a limited time.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Steve Cantor

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Vishay Precision Group

...

781-222-3516