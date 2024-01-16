Iran's average daily gasoline consumption surges to 115M liters

(MENAFN) The Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has disclosed that Iran's average daily gasoline consumption has surged to approximately 115 million liters.



This revelation highlights the substantial demand for gasoline within the country. The NIORDC plays a crucial role in overseeing the refining and distribution of oil-related products in Iran, making the director's statement a key indicator of the nation's energy consumption trends.



Jalili Salari, the Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), has highlighted the intricate breakdown of daily fuel consumption in Iran. According to Salari, the current consumption patterns reveal that the fleet of light vehicles and motorcycles collectively utilizes 115 million liters of gasoline each day.



In addition to this, heavy vehicles are reported to consume a substantial 63 million liters of gasoil daily, contributing to the overall demand for fuel resources in the country. Furthermore, Salari pointed out that the power plants operating in Iran are responsible for a daily consumption of 70 million liters of gasoil.

