(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Deerfields Mall brings back Weekend Fun with The Farmer's Market, Pet Farm and Exciting Prizes!







Abu Dhabi, 15 January 2024 - Get ready for a vibrant weekend experience at Deerfields Mall! Starting from January 12th to February 4th, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the mall's Garden Area will transform into a buzzing hub of fresh produce, adorable animals, and family-friendly entertainment.

'We're thrilled to bring back the Farmer's Market, bigger and better than ever, this time in collaboration with Silal, UAE's leading Agri-Food Company,' said Nabil Essakouti, General Manager of Deerfields Mall. 'Our core focus lies in serving the community and beyond, and we love nothing more than providing unique experiences for our loyal customers. What better way to achieve that than through fresh, locally sourced produce, adorable animal encounters, and the chance to win a staycation at the incredible Emirates Park Zoo and Resort?'

Dr Walid Shaaban, CEO Group of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, said, 'As a brand, we are committed to creating a unique and enriching experience for our visitors. Our collaboration has allowed us to extend this mission beyond the boundaries of our Zoo, reaching families in the heart of the community. This strategic partnership enhances the overall visitor experience and reinforces our commitment to promoting animal welfare, education, and community engagement.'

'At Silal, we champion sustainable agriculture and celebrate and support initiatives that contribute to community well-being. Our partnership with Deerfields Mall aims to bring visitors the essence of local produce, offering a delightful experience with the freshest fruits and vegetables sourced directly from UAE farms,' added Salmeen Alameri, the Chief Executive Officer of Silal.

Educational Animal Encounters:

Step into the enchanting garden area and be greeted by a charming Pet Farm created in partnership with Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. Children can learn about various animals and experience the joy of feeding and interacting with them. At the same time, captivating live African dance performances add a touch of cultural vibrancy to the atmosphere.

Fresh Flavors and Community Connections:

Deerfields Mall proudly partners with Silal to showcase the bounty of UAE's agriculture. At the market, families and residents can buy distinctive, freshly harvested organic produce, supporting local farmers while embracing a sustainable lifestyle.

Creative Fun and Live Entertainment:

No weekend is complete without a dash of artistic expression! Kids can unleash their creativity at the dedicated Arts and Crafts activity area.



Raffle Draws and Unforgettable Experiences:

Shopping just got more exciting! Every AED 200 spent at Deerfields Mall enters you into a raffle draw for a chance to win one of the five incredible experiences at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. From a family staycation and breakfast with parrots to dinners and adventures with their amazing elephant family, these experiences promise memories that will last a lifetime.

Don't miss out on this vibrant weekend bonanza! Mark your calendars and head to Deerfields Mall for a healthy dose of fresh air, fun activities, and the chance to win amazing prizes. We look forward to welcoming you!