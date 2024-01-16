S & P: Growing Security Threats In Red Sea May Also Affect Supply Of Azeri Light

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS
South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and major
local refineries expect that tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and
the activities of Houthi militants are unlikely to prevent crude
oil imports into the country from the Middle East, but some
shipments of Kazakh CPC Blend crude oil may face delays in arrival
as they follow a longer route to Cape of Good Hope.
This is reported by Azernews with reference to
the international rating agency S&P Global Commodity
Insights.
"The supply of Kazakhstan's light sweet CPC blend is under
threat due to the growing security threats in the Red Sea area. CPC
Blend oil is first delivered from production facilities to the
Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Tengiz-Black Sea
pipeline, and then through the Suez Canal to South Korean ports,"
S&P notes.
According to refinery sources with direct knowledge of the
situation, CPC Blend crude oil shipments for South Korea rounded
the Suez Canal and headed along a longer route to the Cape of Good
Hope.
The dependence of Asian refineries on the Red Sea shipping route in
total crude oil imports is negligible. Almost all crude oil
shipments from the United States, Latin America and West Africa are
usually sent to the Far East via the southern tip of South
Africa.
However, small volumes of Libyan El Sharara oil, Mesla mixture
and Mellitah condensate, as well as Algerian Saharan Blend, Kazakh
CPC mixture and Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil are delivered in
Suezmaxes tankers or smaller tankers that pass through the Suez
Canal and the Red Sea route before reaching the Far Eastern
direction.
South Korea regularly imports about 2-5 million barrels of CPC
Blend oil per month, but refineries have said they will reduce
purchases of light low-sulfur oil as shipping costs rise sharply,
while supply delays of up to two weeks are expected in the first
place. Cargo with a quarter loading has been purchased, sources in
the management of the refinery and the raw materials company
said.
Meanwhile, refiners noted that the logistical risks and higher
costs of transporting CPC Blend oil are unlikely to harm their
monthly raw material purchase plans, as there are many alternative
supply options.
"The Suez Canal and the Red Sea have never been an important oil
trade route for South Korea," said a manager of high-sulfur crude
and condensate reserves at the Ulsan refinery.
South Korea does not necessarily have to depend on supplies from
North Africa and the Mediterranean, since a lot of light,
low-sulfur oil is offered in the United States, said raw material
managers at two refineries.
U.S. crude supplies in December, mainly light grades of oil,
including WTI Midland, increased by 18.9% year-on-year to 15.7
million barrels, customs data showed, which was the largest volume
since 15.09 million barrels received in January 2022.
In total, the world's fourth largest oil importer received 88.22
million barrels last month, or 2.85 million barrels per day of
crude oil.
For the whole of 2023, South Korea imported 1 billion 004.1
million barrels of crude oil, which is 2.6% less than 1 billion
031.28 million barrels imported in 2022, customs data show.
