Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) During the first half of 2023, the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid market in Asia displayed mixed patterns. Initial strength in January was attributed to elevated feedstock expenses and concurrent demand from detergent, emulsifier, and herbicide sectors. Although prices rose until mid-Q2, escalating inventories and lagging demand caused a subsequent decline. Similarly, Europe experienced fluctuating prices due to stabilizing crude oil costs and resolving supply chain issues, resulting in a downward trend. In North America, after a prolonged period of low prices, Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid prices rose in Q1 due to increased downstream demand, followed by a decline as inventories replenished and supplies outpaced demand throughout Q2.

Definition

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA) is a synthetic organic compound widely used in detergent and cleaning product formulations. It functions as a surfactant due to its amphiphilic nature, enabling it to lower the surface tension of liquids and enhance the dispersion of substances, making it effective in cleaning and emulsifying applications.

Key Details About the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid Price Trend:





Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA) finds crucial industrial applications as a primary ingredient in the production of liquid and powder detergents, including laundry and dishwashing agents. Its surfactant properties enable effective removal of grease and dirt, making it indispensable in the formulation of various cleaning products for household, commercial, and industrial use.



Miwon Chemical

Hansa AG

Arabian Sulfonates Company

Lion Specialty Chemicals Stepan Company

