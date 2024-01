Drake's® Introduces Boston Creme Yodels® - An Exciting Addition To The Drake's Family Of Baked Sweet Goods!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic snack cake brand Drake's® is adding an exciting new flavor in Yodel® form - Boston Creme. Drake's Boston Creme Yodels are moist, golden cake rolled around Boston Creme-flavored creme and enrobed in Drake's rich, dark fudge icing.



"Boston Creme pie is the top flavor profile requested by Drake's fans" said Chip Stenberg, Drake's associate brand manager. "Delivering this classic American dessert flavor in the casual, on-the-go, Yodels format is sure to delight new and existing Drake's fans ... no fork necessary!"



Drake's Boston Creme Yodels will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function will be available to consumers at drakescake . While there, they can also visit the Drake's eCommerce site to have Boston Creme Yodels delivered to their door.



As with all Drake's products, Boston Creme Yodels are certified kosher buy the Orthodox Union. Consumers can look for the circled-U symbol

(hechsher) on the cartons.

ABOUT THE DRAKE'S BRAND

McKee Foods' Drake's brand is the cake bakery pioneer founded in New York City in 1896. By the early 1900's, Drake's® gained a passionate following across the Northeast that continues today. Drake's cakes can also be found along the East Coast and throughout the Southeast. Visit

drakescake to access our product locator or to purchase your favorite Drake's products on line and have them delivered to your home.

With a heritage in quality baking, Drake's is known for popular varieties including Devil Dogs®, Ring Dings®, Coffee Cakes, Funny Bones®, Yankee Doodles® and Yodels® cakes. Visit drakescake for more information or follow Drake's on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION



McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.6 billion, is a privately-held company based in Collegedale, Tenn. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs more than 6,700 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods for more information.

Contact: Mike Gloekler, Corporate Communications & PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods