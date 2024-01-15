Kuwait PM Congratulates Denmark King On Throne Ascension

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to King of Denmark, Fredrick X on assuming the throne. In his cable, His Highness the Prime Minister wished the King and the people of Denmark further progress and prosperity. (end) mtm

