Kuwait PM Congratulates Denmark King On Throne Ascension


1/15/2024 6:05:53 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to King of Denmark, Fredrick X on assuming the throne.
In his cable, His Highness the Prime Minister wished the King and the people of Denmark further progress and prosperity. (end)
