(MENAFN- The Conversation) Originally founded in Rockhampton in 1967, as the Queensland Institute of Technology (QIT) Capricornia, CQUniversity Australia was granted full University status in 1992 and now has more than 30 000 students studying online and on-campus across Australia.

CQUniversity is proud to be recognised as Australia's most inclusive university with some of the highest ratios of students from disadvantaged, mature age, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and first-in-family backgrounds. It is this strong focus on participation and accessibility, that has seen CQUniversity firmly establish itself as one of the largest universities based in regional Australia, and the only university with a campus in every mainland state of Australia.

After more than half a century working with stakeholders in regional Australia, CQUniversity is now a renowned research institution in several key disciplines and the benchmark leader for how universities should engage and collaborate with communities and industry. The University's applied research focus is oriented towards impact and real-world outcomes, with the purpose of providing solutions to challenges and identifying new opportunities for advancement in our regions and beyond.