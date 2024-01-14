China FM In Egypt Calls For Gaza Ceasefire And Palestinian Statehood

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart following a meeting at Al Tahrir Palace in the center of the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) CAIRO - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Sunday for the establishment of a Palestinian state and a ceasefire in

Gaza, where 100 days of the Hamas-Israel war have killed thousands.

In a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, the top Chinese diplomat said "It is necessary to insist on the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign state of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital."

A joint statement from the two ministers urged an immediate end "to all acts of violence, killing and targeting of civilians and civilian establishments".

Shoukry and Wang called for "an international summit for peace to find a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause by ending the [Israeli] occupation and establishing an independent, contiguous Palestinian state".

The

Gaza

Strip and the occupied West Bank, seat of the Palestinian Authority, are separated by Israeli territory. Both were seized by Israel in the June War of 1967.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously called for an "international peace conference" to resolve the fighting.

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Wang is currently on an African tour that will see him also visit Togo, Tunisia and Ivory Coast.