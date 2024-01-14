EU country`s defense minister says this age youth too fat for military

(MENAFN) Austria's Defense Secretary, Klaudia Tanner, sounded an alarm on Thursday, expressing concerns about the declining fitness levels of the country's youth and its impact on military conscription. During a press conference, Tanner attributed the decrease in the number of military conscripts in 2023 to a rising trend of obesity among young Austrians. The figures revealed that out of 45,565 conscripts, only 31,516 were classified as fit, marking a decline from the previous year. Tanner emphasized the need for the younger generation to prioritize health and fitness to enhance military readiness.



In addition to the physical fitness challenge, Tanner identified psychological stress as another factor hindering the preparedness of potential conscripts. She called for a collective effort to ensure that the youth of Austria becomes healthier and fitter.



Despite these challenges, Tanner highlighted a positive development with the introduction of voluntary military service for women. Describing it as a "great success," she reported that 212 women had applied since the service became available to them in April, with 126 successfully enlisting.



While willingness to serve in civilian capacities remains high in Austria, as reported by Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, a survey commissioned by the Ministry of Defense revealed a decline in the population's readiness to protect the nation with weapons. The survey indicated that only 31 percent of respondents would be willing to take up arms to defend Austria in the event of a military attack. Additionally, 58 percent stated that they would not defend their country, even in dire circumstances.



The confluence of declining physical fitness, psychological stress, and a shifting attitude towards military service raises complex questions about the readiness and perceptions of Austria's youth. As the nation grapples with these challenges, policymakers and stakeholders may need to explore innovative approaches to address the multifaceted issues affecting military conscription and national defense.





MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718486