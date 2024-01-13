Turkmenistan To Pitch Its Transportation Investment Prospects To Expat Partner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. The delegation of Turkmenistan will take part in the Global Gateway Investment Forum on sustainable transport EU-Central Asia, which will be held on January 29-30, in the capital of Belgium, Brussels city, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers, informed about this at a government meeting.

In particular, Turkmenistan will organize a plenary session on the topic "Investment opportunities of the transport complex of Turkmenistan" at this important event.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan is also expected to hold negotiations and business meetings with a number of European companies in order to expand joint projects in the field of transport and logistics between the countries of the continent.

Meanwhile, the transport complex of Turkmenistan is becoming the leading engine of the country's economic development and international cooperation.

This is the base point of growth, investments in which have a long-term return to all participants in the transportation market, including the developing Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as other continental destinations.

