Turkmenistan To Pitch Its Transportation Investment Prospects To Expat Partner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. The
delegation of Turkmenistan will take part in the Global Gateway
Investment Forum on sustainable transport EU-Central Asia, which
will be held on January 29-30, in the capital of Belgium, Brussels
city, Trend reports.
According to an official source, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director
of the Agency for Transport and Communications under Turkmenistan's
Cabinet of Ministers, informed about this at a government
meeting.
In particular, Turkmenistan will organize a plenary session on
the topic "Investment opportunities of the transport complex of
Turkmenistan" at this important event.
Furthermore, Turkmenistan is also expected to hold negotiations
and business meetings with a number of European companies in order
to expand joint projects in the field of transport and logistics
between the countries of the continent.
Meanwhile, the transport complex of Turkmenistan is becoming the
leading engine of the country's economic development and
international cooperation.
This is the base point of growth, investments in which have a
long-term return to all participants in the transportation market,
including the developing Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route, as well as other continental destinations.
