HONOR Introduces All-New HONOR Magicbook X 16 2024 In India

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the brand-new HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024. Featuring an immersive 16-inch HONOR FullView Display(1)

with dual eye protection certifications, a powerful 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM processor, and an array of innovative functionalities, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 is an exceptionally versatile laptop that is tailored to meet the demands of productivity-focused individuals anytime, anywhere.



Golden Display Ratio Integrates Advanced Eye Protection Technology

The HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 boasts a stunning 16-inch HONOR FullView Display with a golden 16:10 aspect ratio, perfect for showcasing a wide range of content, from documents to movies and multimedia. Additionally, the display features slim side bezels measuring just 4.5mm(2), resulting in an impressive 89%(3)

screen-to-body ratio. With a high resolution of 1920 x 1200, the expansive display brings content to life with excellent image clarity and detail. It also supports a wide colour gamut of 45% NTSC and a peak brightness level of 300 nits, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 offers a vivid visual experience with enhanced colour vibrancy and accuracy.





In line with HONOR's commitment to human-centric innovations, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 incorporates a range of eye care features, demonstrating its dedication to protecting users' well-being. Received both TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification(4)

and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 is designed for today's digital-savvy generation who spend long hours in front of the screens. With its IPS Anti-Glare Display which filters out blue light, and its flicker-free DC dimming feature eliminating screen flickering, the laptop ensures a more comfortable and enjoyable viewing experience while safeguarding users' vision. Furthermore, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 has a built-in E-book mode that replicates the display effect of real paper, providing a more eye-friendly experience during long reading or work sessions.





Exceptional and Enduring Performance

It is powered by the 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5-12450H Processor, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 features four performance cores that can turbo up the device to 4.4GHz(5), enabling the laptop to handle demanding tasks effortlessly. Alongside the four efficient cores that offer unparalleled battery-saving multitasking, the laptop remains cool even during heavy usage, thanks to the robust internal fan and dual-heat pipe system, ensuring consistent performance under any workload.





In addition to its powerful and efficient processor, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 is equipped with a large 42Wh(6)

battery that supports up to 9 hours of local 1080P video playback(7)

and 7.5 hours of uninterrupted productivity experience(8)

on a single charge. Accompanied by a 65W Portable Fast Charger, users can stay connected to their tasks and activities without the hassle of constant recharging, ensuring efficient power replenishment and seamless productivity on the go.





Furthermore, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 is equipped with an independent numeric keypad, greatly improving the user experience by simplifying numeric input. This feature enables users to execute tasks with enhanced usability, allowing precise and accurate typing while eliminating the inconvenience of accidental touches.





Elegantly Slim and Portable Design

The HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 showcases a sophisticated and exquisite appearance, thanks to its refined body crafted from aircraft-grade aluminium alloy. This design not only enhances the laptop's durability but also adds a touch of elegance. With a slim profile measuring just 17(9)

in thickness and weighing a mere 1.68kg(10), the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 is remarkably lightweight, allowing users to easily carry it wherever they go.





"We are excited to introduce our latest innovation, the HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024, to the Indian market. The laptop boasts a sleek and lightweight design, featuring a 16-inch Fullview HD Display with an impressive 89% screen-to-body ratio. Perfect for those seeking a portable and immersive computing experience. Equipped with the powerful 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5-12450H Processor and a long-lasting 65Wh battery, users can anticipate exceptional performance for productivity tasks and beyond. Prepare to witness something extraordinary – this isn't just a laptop; it's a remarkable product poised to make waves in the tech industry. Stay tuned and become part of the magic!" -

CP Khandelwal, Senior VP & Joint MD, HONOR India Business .





All-round Smart User Experience

The HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 delivers a comprehensive range of intelligent features, empowering users to streamline their tasks with ease. With HONOR Connect(11), users can conveniently access and manage notifications, handle audio and video calls, and respond to texts and messages. The built-in HONOR Device Clone(12)

simplifies the process of transferring files from old laptops or even non-HONOR devices to the new HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024. Additionally, HONOR Share enables seamless and rapid wireless file transfers across various HONOR devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets(13). With the Multi-screen Collaboration features, users can easily launch and control up to three mobile app windows(14)

directly from the laptop, enabling seamless multi-tasking across different devices.





Colour and Availability

The HONOR MagicBook X 16 2024 will be available in Space Gray Order yours now, retail availability begins at 12:00 pm on 13th January 2024 and prices starting at INR 44,990/.



About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.







(1) HONOR FullView Display generally refers to HONOR laptop screens with a narrow bezel and high screen-to-body ratio. Please refer to the actual product.

(2) Data from HONOR labs.

(3) Data from HONOR labs. Actual measurement of the screen-to-body ratio refers to the percentage of the actual viewable area on the display. Please refer to the actual product.

(4) The screen has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification. This product is not for medical use and does not have a therapeutic function.

(5) Data from Intel®.

(6) Data from HONOR labs. The battery capacity is rated.

(7) Data comes from the HONOR Lab. Test local 1080P video playback at 25°C (indoors), with factory default configuration, 150 nits display brightness, windows update turned off, network disconnected, energy-efficient power mode. Actual usage time may differ depending on the specific usage scenario. Please refer to your actual experience.



(8) Data from HONOR labs. The battery is tested on the PC Mark 10 Modern Office with Smart Mode and default configurations under a brightness of 150 nits at room temperature of 25°C, with Windows Update and Internet connection disabled. Actual usage time may differ depending on the specific usage scenario.

(9) Data from HONOR labs. The thickness here does not include the height of the foot pad.

(10) Data from HONOR labs. The weight is based on the lightest version. Actual weight may differ depending on the specific configuration. Please refer to the actual product.

(11)

This function is only available for HONOR MagicBook models with PC Manager version 17.0 or above and some HONOR tablet and phone models running MagicOS 7.0 and above. All devices should sign in to the same HONOR account with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on.

(12) This function is only available on some HONOR MagicBook models with PC Manager version 16.0 or above. System requirements: Windows 11/Windows 10/Windows 7 64-bit. Remaining storage: 1 GB RAM: 1 GB.

(13) This feature is only available on certain HONOR MagicBook laptops with PC Manager 16.0 and above and HONOR tablets and smartphones with Magic UI 6.0 and above.

(14) This feature is only available on HONOR MagicBook laptops with PC Manager 11.0 and above and HONOR smartphones with Magic UI 4.0 and above. Only certain file types and mobile applications support this feature. In addition to the main interface of the smartphone, Multi-screen Collaboration supports opening up to two other mobile application interfaces.