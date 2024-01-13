Pipedream Partners With Curiosity Lab To Launch 'World's First' Underground Autonomous Logistics Network Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Peachtree Corners, one of the America's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, has launched what it says is“the world's first below-ground autonomous robot delivery system”.

The project partner is Pipedream , the underground logistics network that is“revolutionizing the way goods are delivered”.

Peachtree Corners' government and its partners say the new delivery system is bringing consumers“unprecedented convenience through faster, autonomous, efficient and cost-effective transportation channels”.

Peachtree Corners is the first city to launch and install the underground logistics solution, helping in the shared mission to eliminate emissions and congestion issues that plague current delivery infrastructure.

The system's installation in Peachtree Corners spans almost one mile and connects a busy shopping center to the heart of Curiosity Lab's 25,000-square-foot smart city innovation center.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"