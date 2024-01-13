Guntur Kaaram box office: Mahesh Babu's film opens at Rs 44.50 crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On January 12, Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' was released in cinemas. The film had a successful domestic box office debut, grossing Rs 44.50 crore.

According to trade reports, the early estimates of the film's first-day collection are out, and the actioner has earned Rs 44.50 crore.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, 'Guntur Kaaram' grossed around Rs 45 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its release day.



The film had a total Telugu occupancy of 68.66%, with 74.67% in morning programmes, 61.43% in afternoon shows, and 69.89% in evening performances.

It has also been stated that 'Guntur Kaaram' outperformed Allu Arjun's high-octane flick 'Pushpa: The Rise' (Telugu).



The film was produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and features music by Thaman, editing by Naveen Nooli, and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod.





