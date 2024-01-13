Check Used Car Valuation Online For Free - Check Price Of Used Car - Used Car Valuation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 12, 2024 12:56 am - Valuefindr is India's leading instant online vehicle valuation platform. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Gurugram, the company leverages technology to provide quick, transparent valuations. For more information, visit

Valuefindr Launches Revolutionary Online Vehicle Valuation Platform

Gurugram, Haryana, January 12, 2024 - Valuefindr, India's leading online vehicle valuation platform, announced the launch of its new revolutionary service today. The platform allows users to get instant, accurate and transparent valuations for cars, bikes, commercial vehicles and construction equipment in just 10 seconds.

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Piyush Kumar, Valuefindr aims to transform the vehicle valuation process using advanced technology and data science. The company has developed proprietary algorithms and machine learning models based on analysis of millions of valuation data points. This allows Valuefindr to provide fair market valuations by accurately factoring in various parameters like make, model, year, kilometers driven, condition, features, etc.

"Obtaining a valuation report for your vehicle has traditionally been a cumbersome process. You have to take your vehicle to a valuer, wait for days and then pay a hefty fee for the report. Even then, the lack of transparency and accuracy has been an issue. With Valuefindr, we are revolutionizing this process using the power of technology," said Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Valuefindr.

The process is designed to provide an unmatched user experience. Customers have to just visit Valuefindr's website or app, enter their vehicle details like make, model, year of purchase, kilometers driven, fuel type, registration location etc. The system then instantly analyses this data using Valuefindr's complex proprietary algorithms and advanced machine learning models. Within 10 seconds, users get a detailed valuation report with a fair market value range for their vehicle.

The reports are comprehensive, visually appealing and easy to understand. They provide region-specific values by analyzing historical pricing data, regional demand-supply dynamics and various other location-based factors. Users can also get a comparison with prices of similar vehicles listed on Valuefindr to understand the fairness of their valuation.

"We are leveraging data science and technology to bring transparency, convenience and peace of mind to consumers. Our valuations are unbiased, accurate and scientifically derived based on analysis of millions of data points related to historical transactions, pricing trends, various vehicle attributes, demographics, regional factors and more. This results in a fair market value range that users can trust," explained Piyush

Valuefindr has also introduced industry-first innovations like real-time valuation adjustment for current fuel prices and instant free re-valuation if users feel the estimate is inaccurate.

The service is currently available on Valuefindr's website and mobile app on iOS and Android. It is free for individuals selling their personal vehicles. For business users like dealers, financiers and fleet owners, it starts from just Rs. 99 per

Valuefindr has partnered with leading insurers, banks, NBFCs and used vehicle platforms to provide instant valuations at scale for their customers. The company aims to work with major OEMs as well to integrate its valuations into their sales systems. This will allow them to provide trade-in, loan and insurance valuations in real-time within their own processes.

The Startup Story

Valuefindr was founded in 2022 by Piyush Kumar, an IIT Delhi alumnus with 8 years of experience in the automotive sector. Piyush identified the lack of an independent, unbiased and technology-led vehicle valuation service as a major gap in the industry.

"Buying, selling, insuring or financing used vehicles without transparent valuations leads to massively inflated prices, losses for consumers and financial risks for lenders and insurers. We aim to bring trust, convenience and automation to this complex process using cutting-edge technology," said Piyush

Valuefindr commenced operations in Gurugram earlier this year after extensive R&D on valuation algorithms and models. The company has partnered with India's leading insurer and used car platform for customer acquisitions and data access.

The founding team includes engineers, data scientists and sector experts who have built the complex models and systems powering real-time valuations on Valuefindr. The company has raised pre-seed funding from angel investors and plans to raise its Series A round later this year for expansion.

Business Model and Revenue Streams

Valuefindr operates on a B2B2C model. For individual customers, the service is free as the company earns revenues from business partnerships.

The major revenue streams are:

Valuation Fees from Enterprise Customers: Banks, NBFCs, OEMs, Insurers, Used Vehicle Platforms pay per valuation fees ranging from ?99 to ?199 depending on volume and level of customization required.

Commissions from Used Vehicle Transactions: Valuefindr earns referral commissions when enterprise partners close used vehicle sales based on its valuations.

Advertising Revenues: From displaying contextually relevant ads on valuations provided for free to individual customers.

VAS Subscription Fees: For premium features and detailed comparable pricing data for business users.

The company has been recording strong month-on-month growth and aims to partner with over 50 enterprise customers across auto finance, insurance and OEM sectors over the next year. With this B2B2C model, Valuefindr is scaling rapidly while keeping valuations free for individual consumers.

Technology and Product Innovations

Valuefindr has pioneered various innovations focused on simplifying the user journey and enhancing transparency.

Instant Valuations in 10 Seconds: Proprietary machine learning algorithms instantly analyze millions of data points to provide accurate valuations in seconds.

Real-Time Fuel Price Adjustments: Daily fuel price changes are factored in real-time to show their impact on a vehicle's value.

Free Revaluations: If users feel the initial valuation is inaccurate, they can opt for an free revaluation with detailed inputs.

Comparable Benchmarks: The platform provides price range comparisons with similar vehicles listed recently to offer benchmarks.

User-Friendly Reports: Valuation reports are visually appealing, easy to understand and shareable digitally.

Several more innovations regarding condition assessments, model personalization, dealer partnerships etc. are in the pipeline to extend the company's tech leadership.

The Road Ahead

Currently serving the Delhi-NCR region, Valuefindr plans to expand rapidly across India with the proceeds from its upcoming Series A fundraise. The company is also working on launching valuations for commercial vehicles, tractors, three-wheelers and construction

Valuefindr aims to serve over 1 million customers and partner with leading enterprises across auto finance, insurance, OEMs and dealers by 2025.

"Our vision is to build India's most trusted and customer-centric vehicle valuation platform that brings joy, convenience and trust to the ecosystem. Using technology to create transparency is at the core of our business model that aligns incentives for consumers and enterprise partners," said Piyush Kumar sharing the future roadmap.

