Myanmar Military, Ethnic Armed Groups Reach Ceasefire Under China's Mediation

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIJING, Jan 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – Under the mediation and promotion of the Chinese side, representatives of Myanmar's military and three ethnic armed groups in northern Myanmar, held peace talks in Kunming, south-west China's Yunnan Province, from Wednesday to Thursday, and reached a formal ceasefire agreement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said, yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA

