Qatar Beats Lebanon In Opening Match Of AFC Asian Cup '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Qatari hosts hammered the Lebanese team 3-0 in the opening game of the finals of the 18th edition of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Lusail Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Akram Afif scored the opener at minute 45 shortly before the end of the first halftime.

Al-Mo'ez Ali doubled Qatar's lead in minute 56 and added a third one in the extra time, thus securing three points for his team in Group A. (pickup previous)

