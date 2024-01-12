Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A.'S (NASDAQ: TURB) Product Diversification And International Expansion Extend Growth Trajectory

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB)

is unwaveringly committed to developing innovative photovoltaic management solutions tailored for residential, commercial and industrial markets. After a decade dedicated to perfecting SunBox, an innovative AI-powered product tailored for the residential market and designed to manage household energy consumption efficiently and cost-effectively, Turbo Energy appears to show no signs of slowing down.“Building on its existing technical expertise, the company expanded into the EV segment in 2022, launching SunBox with an integrated charger for electric vehicles. What seems to set SunBox apart is its claim to fame as the only EV charger offering three charging modes along with its sophisticated AI algorithm, empowering homeowners to charge their vehicles directly with renewable energy at the lowest costs and highest speed,” a recent article reads.“But Turbo Energy's growth trajectory appears to extend beyond product diversification; it also aims to encompass a strategic foray into new markets. Having solidified its position in Spain, the company embarked on a European expansion journey two years ago. Building on the success of its European growth, Turbo Energy now eyes expansion... According to its current expansion plans, Turbo Energy aims to extend its international footprint from nine to 14 countries, with the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Colombia featured as new spots on its international roadmap.”

To view the full article, visit



About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

