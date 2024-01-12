Amul Celebrates Atal Setu's Opening In Mumbai In Style; Quirky Post Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amul never fails to impress us with their unusual topicals. Everything is covered by the dairy brand, including sports, entertainment, and world news. They won people over with their piece about Oppenheimer's dramatic victory at the 2024 Golden Globes, and now they're back with another story about Mumbai's Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), dubbed the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. Amul offered their own perspective on the inauguration of the bridge amid all the news, and the wordplay has once again captured our hearts.

The Instagram picture shows the Amul girl taking pleasure in a drive on the Atal Setu while holding a piece of bread-butter. The message says, "Nhava bridge will Sheva time!" and continues, "Amul - Fastest link to taste."



The post has garnered over 2,400 likes and numerous comments praising the post.

For the unfamiliar, Atal Setu links South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai (between Sewri and Nhava Sheva) and is around 21.8 kilometres long. There are six lanes on the bridge, which spans 5.5 km on land and 16.5 km over the water. The present two-hour trip is anticipated to take only fifteen to twenty minutes. It would also enhance communication between Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Mumbai Port, according to an official announcement.

The release further stated that motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors will not be allowed on the sea bridge. And the speed limit for cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses, and two-axle buses will be 100 kilometers per hour.