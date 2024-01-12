Uncover Fortune Finds In Singapore Early This Lunar New Year With Ishopchangi's Deals

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2024 - From now to 14 February 2024, both non-travellers and travellers alike can begin their festive shopping early on iShopChangi, the ultimate one-stop destination for all Lunar New Year essentials. Toast to the Year of the Dragon in style with an array of Fortune Finds , skipping the crowds through the ease of online shopping. Find everything from high-end spirits from celebrated labels like Glenfiddich to spring cleaning essentials from renowned brands like Dyson , and savour gourmet treats from household names like Mdm Ling Bakery , and more, with exclusive savings, promotion codes and flash sales. But that's not all! This year's shopping spree is further enhanced with iShopChangi's gift-wrapping service , adding a touch of elegance to your festive preparations.





Usher in the auspicious Year of the Dragon with iShopChangi's spectacular Fortune Finds extravaganza.

Spring into the New Year with Festive Finds and Savings Online



Embrace the vibrant spirit of the Lunar New Year, beginning with an enticing array of deals and discounts on all your festive essentials during the Early Lunar New Year Sale, starting on 4 January 2024. Get festive-ready with iShopChangi's variety of products, from health foods to luxurious beauty items , from New Moon , Kinohimitsu , Estée Lauder , and more.



Secure these discount codes* and unlock extraordinary savings on your Lunar New Year essentials!





Early Lunar New Year Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now to 31 January 2024

Code

Description

CNYSALE10

10% off* min. spend S$250, capped at S$45

CNYSALE15

15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$100

2.2 Lunar New Year Flash Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 1 - 14 February 2024

Code

Description

22HUAT12

12% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

22HUAT15

15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$120



Lunar New Year Sale (For Travellers)

From now - 4 February 2024

Code

Description

HUAT10

10% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50

HUAT15

15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

From 5 - 12 February 2024

Code

Description

HUAT12

12% off* with min. spend S$200, capped at S$80

HUAT18

18% off* min. spend S$800, capped at S$200



*Product exclusions and T&Cs applyRevitalise Your Space with Spring Cleaning EssentialsGear up for Lunar New Year hosting and visits with spring cleaning essentials and durable cookware – your perfect allies for a festive-ready home. Tackle spring cleaning chores easily with home and lifestyle products such as the Dyson V12 s Detect TM Slim Submarine​ Wet & Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that can be yours for S$1169 after a 10% discount. For the ultimate combination of functionality and style, discover the Mayer 10L Digital Food Steamer for just S$88 after a 53% discount. Or, enhance your festive cooking experience with the sleek Xiaomi 3.5L Mi Smart Air Fryer UK , available at a special price of S$88 with a 37% discount.Invest in the serenity of a spa-like ambience with the Aroma Nebulizer Bundle from Mt. Sapola for S$321.45 for an exquisite touch of luxury. The cult-favourite Peony & Blush Suede Scent SurroundTM Diffuser from Jo Malone London is another quintessential choice to impress visiting guestsSavour Festive Delights and Wellness Treats for Family and FriendsIndulge in a gastronomic journey with the Fragrance Premium Kurobuta Bak Kwa , available at GST-absorbed price of S$42. While celebrating, treat yourself to the festive flavours of Mdm Ling Bakery's Set A - 2024 CNY Cookies . This delightful assortment is perfect for adding a sweet touch to your Lunar New Year at a special price of S$81.20 after a 10% discount.Explore the abundance of abalone treats, a staple gourmet treat for Lunar New Year. From classic [Bundle] 6x New Moon Premium Wild Caught Australia Abalone to elevated Kinohimitsu Imperial Braised Japanese Abalone with Black Pepper , for S$337.90 and S$40.17 respectively, you'll find a variety of bundles and choices to suit your festive needs and budget.While you're at it, elevate your tea time with the exquisite Tangerine Peel Pu'er from Imperial Tea , now at S$7.50, after slashing off 10%, or indulge in the richness of Luxury Hot Chocolate from Whittard of Chelsea , a treat for just S$26.10 after a 10% discount.And for wellness enthusiasts, the [Bundle of 6] Bird's Nest Set from Kinohimitsu is a must-have, offering rejuvenating properties for S$140.28, a perfect start to a balanced and healthy new year thanks to a generous 54% discount.Celebrate with Exquisite Liquor Finds for the Lunar New YearAll set to toast to the Lunar New Year and honour the Year of the Dragon with a handpicked selection of premium wines and spirits ?Delight in the [Bundle of 2] Bottega Petalo Amore Moscato Spumante , perfect for festive gatherings, available at a celebratory price of S$50, 14% off its usual price. Continue the celebrations with the Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 2024 Limited Edition Festive Pack , a collector's gem at S$379, 10% off its original price.Further embrace the Year of the Dragon with special editions like The Dalmore King Alexander lll (Year Of Dragon Festive Pack) at S$359 and the Tamnavulin Sherry Cask (Year Of Dragon Festive Pack) for S$93, each offering a unique tribute to this auspicious year. For a unique twist, sip on the ABK6 VSOP Single Estate Cognac (Dragon – Special Edition) from Domaines Francis Abécassis, a tribute to the festive spirit at S$115, after a 23% discount.But there's more! Enhance your festive hosting with the Bowmore 18 Years Old Festive Gift Box Set for S$169, and for a casual toast, choose from Sapporo Premium Can Beer, 24X330ML at S$65.50, or the refreshing TTL Sweet Touch Lychee Fruit Beer 6X330ml, priced at just S$17.50 - all of which come with close to a 20% discount.Glow and Glam Up with Beauty and Fashion EssentialsCalling all beauty enthusiasts! Get ready to illuminate your festive look with the [Beauty Set] Vitamin Enriched Face Base Value Set from Bobbi Brown ,for just S$99. To elevate your skincare regime, cart out the [Holiday Set] The Lift + Glow Routine from Estée Lauder , available at S$133.70, 30% off its original price. Finally, complete your festive makeup with M.A.C [Beauty Set] Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation Set for S$69, complete with a 30% discount.For fashion enthusiasts, add a touch of auspicious elegance to your fit with the Chow Tai Fook 999 Pure Gold Coin - Zodiac Dragon , going for just S$60. Jazz up your or a loved one's outfit further with the NATbyJ Blossom Watch and Necklace Gift Set , priced at S$171, blending timelessness and charm paired with a 25% discount, while the Elegant Freshwater Pearl Earrings from PEARLY LUSTRE going for just S$88.82, offer a classic touch to your Lunar New Year attire.Complementing its Fortune Finds sale, iShopChangi enhances your gifting experience with its bespoke gift-wrapping service *. For an additional S$5, elegantly package your gifts in chic gift boxes or wine sleeves to present your festive finds in style. Personalise your gifts further with a custom message on one of four uniquely designed gift cards, adding a heartfelt touch to your Lunar New Year presents.Rushing for last-minute Lunar New Year shopping? Opt for iShopChangi's on-demand* delivery service. Available for selected merchants, ensure your thoughtful selections are delivered swiftly within four hours of placing your order, making last-minute gift shopping worry-free. This swift delivery option is available from 10am to 6pm SGT, Monday to Saturday.*Please refer to iShopChangi's website for terms and conditions.Engage in a world of festive shopping delights with Changi. Spend S$50 or more using Changi Pay on iShopChangi to not only delight in premium products and enjoy S$10 off as a new sign-up but also quadruple your chances of winning big in the Changi Millionaire draw, with prizes including S$1 million or even a Porsche Macan!But that's not all. For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre .Jet-setting across the globe? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your festive finds up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres . Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.--br-/>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.iShopChangi iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.