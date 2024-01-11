(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global sound reinforcement market is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 4.19% from 2022-2028.

Educational institutes are becoming one of the key end-users of pro

AV solutions worldwide. Modern-day university campuses driven by technological advancements are revolutionizing. Smart campuses use wireless technology and IoT to promote interconnectedness in various university campuses. Globally, there is a push toward smart campuses and the consequent need for more engaging, immersive, and interactive learning. Various sound reinforcement equipment, such as microphones and speakers, are becoming an integral part of university campuses.

Sound reinforcement equipment, lighting systems, and the associated pro-AV systems and solutions are the heart and soul of the live music industry globally. Recently, the world has been witnessing a spurt in the growth of live music concerts and events. The primary reason behind this growth is the revenue generation for artists who see live music concerts as a primary source of their income. An increasing corporate sponsorship for music tours, venues, and events also contributes to the sound reinforcement market growth. Further, attendance at such concerts is increasing exponentially as the audience can witness and experience their favorite artists performing on the stage.

The sound reinforcement market growth, especially in the U.S., is expected to be hampered during the forecast period due to the revised auction of spectrum bands by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The industry faces uncertainty over the reallocation of the 600 MHz service band, primarily used by several wireless microphones.

North America held the largest global sound reinforcement market share, accounting for over 34% in revenue. Factors such as the high spending power of the millennials and boomers, growing participation in music festivals, increased adoption of smartphones, inclination toward new technology, and high urbanization are driving the industry growth in North America.

The U.S. is the region's leading market for sound reinforcement systems and solutions. Millennials majorly drive the market and can be termed a digital generation. They are tech-savvy, and most of them are addicted to their smartphones. Moreover, concert organizers have been working hard to promote the ideology of concerts and live performances among millennials in the U.S. who have been showing little interest in attending concerts. Companies like Live Nation have successfully carried out such promotions to connect millennials to the live performance industry.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global sound reinforcement market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The key market players compete in various rounds, such as introducing new products, technology, and online presence. The growth of vendors in the market also depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development.

Some prominent global sound reinforcement market companies include Audio-Technica, Bose, HARMAN International (Samsung), MUSIC Tribe, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Yamaha. Further, the adoption rate of pro AV solutions, including sound reinforcement systems, among end-users worldwide has been impressive. Due to increased demand, the industry has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the sound reinforcement market during the forecast period:

Market Opportunities & Trends



Growth in Convergence of Pro AV and IoT

Emergence of Networked Audio Technology

Increase in Adoption in Educational Institutions

Increase in Number of Exhibitions Growth in Popularity of Nightclubs & Bars in APAC

Market Growth Enablers



Increase in Demand from Corporate, Government, & Institutions

Growth in Live Performance and Music Industry

Increase in Number of Sporting Events and Tournaments Growth in Music Production and Recording Industry

Market Restraints



Government Regulations - FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction

Technical Difficulties Hamper Adoption of Wireless Microphones

Acoustical Challenges Related to Pro Speakers Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affects Margins of Vendors

Products



Microphones

Pro Speakers

Audio/Sound Mixers

Audio Signal Processors

Audio Power Amplifiers Others

End-users



Corporate

Large Venues & Events

Educational Institutions

Government & Military

Studio & Broadcasting

Hospitality Others

Key Company Profiles



Audio-Technica

Bose

HARMAN International (Samsung)

MUSIC Tribe

Sennheiser

Shure

Sony Yamaha

Other Prominent Vendors



ADK Microphones

AEB Industriale (dBTechnologies)

Alcons Audio

Galaxy Audio

Apex Audio

Biamp Systems

Audio Engineering Associates (AEA)

AUDIX Microphones

Beijing 797 Audio

Belden

Beyerdynamic

Blue Microphones

Bowers & Wilkins

BOYA

CAD Audio

Carlson Audio Systems

CELTO Acoustique

CODA Audio

Cordial

Dynaudio

D&B Audiotechnik

Electro-Voice (EV)

Extron

GTD Audio

HEDD | Heinz Electrodynamic Designs

Heil Sound

HZ Sound Systems

inMusic Brands

Klipsch Audio Technologies

K-Array

Lectrosonics

Legrand

Lewitt

Liberty AV

LOUD Audio

MIPRO Electronics

MXL By Marshall Electronics

Nady Systems

OUTLINE

Pan Acoustics

Powersoft Audio

PROEL

Pyle Pro

Samson Technologies

SE Electronics International

Southwire Company

Stewart Audio

Vivolink

Zaxcom

Amadeus DAS Audio

