Animal Feed Vitamin Market Size To Grow By USD 613.84 Million From 2023 - 2028

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 -- The animal feed vitamin market is set to grow by
USD 613.84 million from 2023
to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of
4.19% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The animal feed vitamin market analysis includes product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in R&D expenditure, increasing demand for animal feed premises, and increasing demand for chicken meat as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed vitamin market growth during the next few years.
The market growth by the
vitamin A segment
is significant during the forecast period.
In the global animal feed vitamin market, Vitamin A stands out as a market leader, playing a pivotal role in driving substantial segment growth. The
market growth by the
poultry
segment
is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as evolving lifestyles, increased disposable income, and a growing population are poised to positively influence the demand for poultry meat and related products.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2024-2028
and forecast period (2024-2028).
and forecast period (2024-2028).
Download the Free Sample Report
The report on the animal feed vitamin market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.
Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2024-2028 - Market Dynamics
DRIVER
The increasing demand for animal feed vitamin supplements, driven by an amplified emphasis on enhancing animal productivity and performance, spearheads the growth of the Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market. Vital for livestock nutrition, these feed additives such as Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin B complex, Vitamin K, and Vitamin C, cater to specific requirements in poultry feed, swine feed, and cattle feed formulations. This increased focus mirrors the industry's commitment to optimizing animal health, fostering productivity, and augmenting overall agricultural efficiency.
TRENDS
An increase in R&D expenditure is the primary trend shaping market growth.
This emphasis on innovation caters to nutritional requirements in feed formulation, enhancing animal health and feed efficiency. It mirrors the evolving landscape of the feed industry, focusing on feed quality with elements like antioxidants and trace minerals in feed premixes. This trend underscores the sector's commitment to advancing animal nutrition for improved agricultural outcomes.
CHALLENGES
Stringent regulations associated with the manufacturing of animal feed vitamins are a challenge that hinders the market growth.
Compliance hurdles affect industry players in developing growth promoters for aquaculture feed and pet food. Stringent regulations, while vital for animal welfare, pose obstacles in feed manufacturing. Addressing these compliance intricacies globally becomes pivotal to streamlining processes and boost
innovation in animal nutrition, ensuring both regulatory compliance and market advancement.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters
The animal feed vitamin market covers the following areas:
Animal Feed Vitamin Market Sizing
Animal Feed Vitamin Market Forecast
Animal Feed Vitamin Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Alltech Inc. AMORVET Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd Archer Daniels Midland Co. BASF SE BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd Cargill Inc. Farmann GmbH Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd. HELM AG Koninklijke DSM NV Land O Lakes Inc. Northern Nutrition SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH SHV Holdings N.V. Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. Total Feeds Inc. Vilofoss AS Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.
Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd:
The company offers animal feed vitamins such as Anfaplex, Anfahep, Neutro Gold Plus, Feton, and Anfoxy.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Application
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix
