First Made-In-India Memory Chip By Year-End, Says Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gandhinagar: India will get its first domestically made memory chip from Gujarat by the end of the year, with the state government having signed a lucrative deal with South Korea's Simmtech, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The company, which that manufactures high-layer printed circuit boards for semiconductors, will set up operations to support Micron's semiconductor plant in Gujarat, Vaishnaw added during a press conference on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 the MoU, Simmtech will invest more than ₹1,250 crore to set up operations in the state and support Micron's semiconductor plant. Work on setting up the plant will start in March, Vaishnaw added the inaugural session on Wednesday, Simmtech CEO Jeffery Chun announced that the company was ready to invest in India. The investment is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the state reported last September that Simmtech, which makes substrates for chips, was cleared to set up a unit in Sanand, close to Micron's facility.“The Simmtech plant will come up near Micron's semiconductor plant that is already being established at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation's (GIDC) industrial estate in Sanand,” the union minister said, adding,“We are very much sure that India will get its first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip in December this year.” The minister also said Micron's investment would pave the way for the development of a semiconductor ecosystem in India, Micron signed a deal with NamTech to develop talent for its semiconductor operations in India. The US firm has already hired more than 200 employees for its plant in India minister added that the government and industry players were working on developing a future-ready workforce. \"I would request Micron to collaborate with IIT Gandhinagar to set up a centre of excellence, which will help in building a robust talent pipeline,\" he said.

MENAFN11012024007365015876ID1107710567