Supervisory Board extends contract with CEO Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch

Oberndorf, 11 January 2024

Supervisory Board extends contract with CEO Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch The Supervisory Board of H&K AG has appointed Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company for a further three years. Dr. Koch (51) has been CEO of the long-established handgun manufacturer from Oberndorf am Neckar since May 2018. The decision of the Supervisory Board extends his contract until the end of January 2027. Dr. Rainer Runte, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of H&K AG: "The Supervisory Board is very pleased to be able to entrust Dr. Koch with the responsible task of Chairman of the Executive Board for a further three years. Over the last few years, he has returned Heckler & Koch to profitability and led us into calm waters. He has succeeded in generating sustainable growth while also establishing the company as an indispensable partner for security forces, thus making an important contribution to safeguarding freedom and democracy. With the reappointment of Dr. Koch, the Supervisory Board is continuing its goal of ensuring continuity in responsibility for personnel. Dr. Koch will now increasingly drive forward the corporate strategy, in particular the innovative further development of our product systems and the company's orientation in our markets." Following his contract extension, CEO Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch said: "Leading Heckler & Koch in these special times is both an honor and an obligation for me. I look forward to continuing our successful course of growth and innovation. Together with our employees, we have successfully implemented the long-term change processes. The strategic phase of the "Zeitenwende" places new demands on our company, for which we are currently well positioned."

