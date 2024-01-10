Andre Erving Global Is Leading The Transportation Industry With Its Freight Broker Training And Transportation Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andre Erving Global

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andre Erving Global, a transportation services provider founded by CEO Andre Erving, has certainly caught everyone's attention in the industry with its online and in-person freight broker training courses. Erving, an accomplished author, mentor, speaker, and thought leader, has created a company that aims to elevate individuals and businesses in the transportation industry."Our goal is to empower individuals and businesses in the transportation field by providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive,” says Andre Erving, CEO at Andre Erving Global.“We are proud to be at the forefront of revolutionizing the industry and look forward to seeing our students achieve great success."According to a report by Market Research , the global freight brokerage market has seen a consistent increase. The US Freight Brokerage Market was valued at USD 1.164 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.2% from 2021 to 2028, reaching USD 13.78 billion by 2028.The tremendous growth of the e-commerce industry worldwide has led to a significant rise in demand for shipping transportation. Despite this promising trend, many aspiring professionals encounter obstacles in gaining a foothold in the industry. However, Erving aims to make a difference as he expands his Freight Broker Training initiative.Freight Brokers are agents who help shippers and carriers transport goods throughout the supply chain. The shipper hires them to manage the movement of goods from one place to another through a complex network. Their income is earned from negotiating the rates between the shipper's billing rate and the carrier's invoice rate. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is the regulatory body in the US that issues licenses to all Freight Brokers.Freight Broker Training online and in-person courses are the main services provided at Andre Erving Global; they also offer best-selling Dispatcher, How to Find Shippers, How to Find Carriers, and Trucking Company online training courses. Andre Erving Global has been committed to helping people excel in the transportation industry since 2015, serving over 100 countries worldwide and receiving thousands of 5-star reviews across multiple platforms.Andre Erving Global's Freight Broker Training online and in-person training courses are available now for enrollment. Online courses start at $258.75, and in-person courses are available in Evergreen Park, IL, and Peachtree Corners, GA; pricing starts at $1250.00 for 1 week. Students will receive on-the-job training and can attend for 1 to 6 weeks. For more information on Freight Broker Training and other online courses and transportation services provided, visitAbout Andre Erving Global: Andre Erving Global is a transportation services provider that provides exceptional online and in-person training courses for individuals and businesses in the transportation industry and those trying to enter the industry. They are looking forward to expanding their reach and serving more people. In addition to their training programs, Andre Erving Global offers a range of business solutions to help customers set up and maintain their businesses easily. These solutions include business entity structure and formation, document preparation, web design, graphic design, consulting and mentoring services, broker and carrier authority filings, transportation brokerage, trucking company formation, and more. Andre Erving Global prides itself on being your ultimate destination for all your transportation needs.

Brittany Felder

Andre Erving Media

+1 404-300-3700

...