Uzbekistan Plans To Build Cultural, Tourism Facilities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev familiarized with the presentation on
the development of trade and services infrastructure, as well as
construction of cultural and tourism facilities in Uzbekistan,
Trend reports.
Following the directions issued at the last conference,
proposals for maximizing the country's tourism potential,
developing new circumstances for tourists, and increasing the
number of tourist facilities were considered.
The projects include the development of contemporary recreation
centers in the scenic locations of Shahrisabz and Parkent
districts, as well as the establishment of hostels on the Maidanak
plateau.
Special attention is paid to the revitalization of markets and
turning them into attractive places for tourists. The President
emphasized the need to preserve the unique features of the markets
and turn them into "visiting cards" of Uzbekistan. Projects for the
construction of market complexes in historical cities were also
presented.
In the context of tourism development, the President emphasized
the importance of studying the experience of Türkiye and Arab
countries, as well as involving foreign specialists in the
design.
The presentation also mentioned intentions to restore the
Tashkent State Circus and develop a training facility.
The President provided detailed directions for finalizing and
implementing the presented projects.
