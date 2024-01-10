Uzbekistan Plans To Build Cultural, Tourism Facilities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev familiarized with the presentation on the development of trade and services infrastructure, as well as construction of cultural and tourism facilities in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Following the directions issued at the last conference, proposals for maximizing the country's tourism potential, developing new circumstances for tourists, and increasing the number of tourist facilities were considered.

The projects include the development of contemporary recreation centers in the scenic locations of Shahrisabz and Parkent districts, as well as the establishment of hostels on the Maidanak plateau.

Special attention is paid to the revitalization of markets and turning them into attractive places for tourists. The President emphasized the need to preserve the unique features of the markets and turn them into "visiting cards" of Uzbekistan. Projects for the construction of market complexes in historical cities were also presented.

In the context of tourism development, the President emphasized the importance of studying the experience of Türkiye and Arab countries, as well as involving foreign specialists in the design.

The presentation also mentioned intentions to restore the Tashkent State Circus and develop a training facility.

The President provided detailed directions for finalizing and implementing the presented projects.